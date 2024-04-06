Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 33,077,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 9,293,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

CGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 73.48% and a negative net margin of 326.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 197.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 83.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 544,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 247,407 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 26.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 383,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 79,639 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 30.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at $18,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

