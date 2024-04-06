Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOGFree Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) price objective on the stock.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of NOG opened at GBX 5.89 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £995,999.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.16, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.39. Nostrum Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 14.50 ($0.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.61.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

