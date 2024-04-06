Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,869 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,919,000. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 44,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

