Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 671 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 2.2% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $25,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,334,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,742.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.9 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $137.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

