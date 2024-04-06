Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 507 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HALO opened at $41.07 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 248.20% and a net margin of 33.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

