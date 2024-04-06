Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,291 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,799 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc raised its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $88.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day moving average is $103.33. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

