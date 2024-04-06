Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 4.9% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $56,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,339.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,289.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1,085.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $620.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,310 shares of company stock valued at $32,840,567 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

