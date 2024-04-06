Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 20,253 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $157.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

