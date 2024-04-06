Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys 46 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total value of $5,404,823.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,525,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,175,298.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,525,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,175,298.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $400.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $378.34 and its 200 day moving average is $309.89. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.43 and a 1 year high of $419.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Medpace’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

