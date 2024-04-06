Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.89

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.87, with a volume of 1887655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.43.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$206.40 million for the quarter. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 15.14%. On average, analysts expect that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.1894025 EPS for the current year.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

