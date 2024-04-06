Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 187,924 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 110,610 shares.The stock last traded at $19.38 and had previously closed at $18.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Cadeler A/S Trading Down 1.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLR. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $1,566,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $2,803,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $2,804,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as operates offshore marine and engineering. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

Read More

