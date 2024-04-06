BTIG Research Boosts Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Price Target to $115.00

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KEX. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Kirby from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Get Kirby alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kirby

Kirby Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE KEX opened at $98.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. Kirby has a one year low of $66.42 and a one year high of $99.22.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.70 million. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $145,508.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $145,508.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,413 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $119,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,931 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $478,549,000 after acquiring an additional 81,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $370,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kirby by 923.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kirby by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,954,000 after purchasing an additional 62,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 30.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,100,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $173,886,000 after buying an additional 495,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.