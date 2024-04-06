Brokerages Set Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Target Price at $4.37

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.37.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Itau BBA Securities cut Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 11.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,746,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 285,429 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,266,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 1,495,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 1,012,518 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,583,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 275,341 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 8.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 104,754 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UGP opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ultrapar Participações has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.0723 per share. This is a positive change from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

