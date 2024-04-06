Brokerages Set Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) PT at $62.58

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 249.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 47.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 30,775 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

