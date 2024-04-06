Brokerages Set Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target at $18.29

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James cut Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

IAS opened at $10.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 254.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 8,929 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $86,700.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,221.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 8,929 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $86,700.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,221.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $207,054.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,294.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,789 shares of company stock worth $390,082. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 37,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

