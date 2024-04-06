Brokerages Set Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) PT at $643.60

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $627.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

CABO opened at $392.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $463.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.03. Cable One has a 52-week low of $388.69 and a 52-week high of $768.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $10.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.86 by ($2.20). The company had revenue of $411.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.66 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, analysts expect that Cable One will post 43.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Cable One by 987.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

