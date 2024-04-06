Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.10. 14,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 21,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of -0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridger Aerospace Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,438,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter valued at $910,000. 48.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

