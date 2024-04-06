Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Bread Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bread Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.08.

BFH opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bread Financial has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $41.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.93.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 316,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,357,343.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $8,280,400. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 153,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 477.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 32,756 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $913,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 610,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 86,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

