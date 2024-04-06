Brady Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th.

Brady has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 38 years. Brady has a payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brady to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BRC opened at $59.58 on Friday. Brady has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.61 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Brady will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRC. StockNews.com lowered Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brady

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $477,100.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,124,886.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $477,100.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,593 shares in the company, valued at $19,124,886.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 328,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,617,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,352 shares of company stock worth $1,887,143 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Brady by 24.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brady

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.