BP (NYSE:BP) Lifted to “Buy” at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.66.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. BP has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $40.84. The firm has a market cap of $109.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BP will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. BP’s payout ratio is 33.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in BP during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

