Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 68,592 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 68,592 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.17 and a 200 day moving average of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 87.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

