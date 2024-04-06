Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 567 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.21.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MTB opened at $138.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.95. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $148.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

