Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 9,330 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $14,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,550,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,348,000 after buying an additional 759,388 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 767,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,019,000 after buying an additional 552,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,547,000 after purchasing an additional 531,677 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $181.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.41. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.45 and a 1-year high of $198.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.03.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

