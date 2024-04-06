Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $435,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $257.15 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

