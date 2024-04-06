Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 40,645 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,645 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $11,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

