Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 1,065 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,795,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,697 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,721,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,247,000 after purchasing an additional 124,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,999 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,347 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $215.61 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $247.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -159.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $257.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.25.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

