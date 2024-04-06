Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 44.4% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,723.41.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $3,601.90 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,456.93 and a one year high of $3,918.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,593.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,336.55. The company has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $24.74 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $815,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

