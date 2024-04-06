Blur Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $43.73 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Blur has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blur has a market cap of $43.73 million and approximately $54.57 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur token can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000782 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,521,046,240.0114155 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.52991419 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 222 active market(s) with $51,365,905.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

