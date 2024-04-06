Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OWL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 192.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $19.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 560.06%.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 33.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 255,594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after buying an additional 59,124 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $31,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.