Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $9,238,128.18 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $9,238,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at $40,177,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Brian Grassadonia sold 4,514 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $353,942.74.
- On Monday, March 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38.
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00.
- On Thursday, January 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00.
Shares of Block stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.55.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.72.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Block by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Block by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Block by 67,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Block during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Block by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
