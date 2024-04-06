Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $9,238,128.18 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $9,238,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at $40,177,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Brian Grassadonia sold 4,514 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $353,942.74.

On Monday, March 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00.

Block Price Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Block by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Block by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Block by 67,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Block during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Block by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

