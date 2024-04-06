BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BlackSky Technology’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Stock Performance

Shares of BKSY stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. BlackSky Technology has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $202.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.02.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.13 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 57.06% and a negative return on equity of 75.79%. On average, analysts expect that BlackSky Technology will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BlackSky Technology by 163.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.