BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 3,277.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 487,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,925 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $164,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 345.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $36.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $37.96.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.