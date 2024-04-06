BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Buys $970,693.20 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $970,693.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,552,727 shares in the company, valued at $495,104,286.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 110,651 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,516.73.

On Monday, March 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,881 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.09 per share, for a total transaction of $698,656.29.

On Friday, March 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 35,187 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $598,882.74.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 107,194 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,807,290.84.

On Monday, March 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 77,855 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,298,621.40.

On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 73,028 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,245,127.40.

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 36,450 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $622,566.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,946 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $855,574.98.

On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 246,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $4,216,027.20.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 43,233 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $733,231.68.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ECAT stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECAT. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 145,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 791.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

