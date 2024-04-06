BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.07)-$(0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $586-616 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.42 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.070–0.030 EPS.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.41. BlackBerry has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BlackBerry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.08.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

In related news, Director Philip G. Brace bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $59,041.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip G. Brace bought 35,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,090 shares of company stock valued at $142,812. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,430,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in BlackBerry by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,417,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after buying an additional 4,101,823 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackBerry by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after buying an additional 1,475,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BlackBerry by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,266,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 1,432,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BlackBerry by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,595,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 1,289,346 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

