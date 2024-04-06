BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.060–0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $130.0 million-$138.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.1 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.070–0.030 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackBerry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.08.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BlackBerry

BlackBerry Stock Performance

BlackBerry stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In related news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $59,041.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $59,041.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,090 shares of company stock worth $142,812. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 487,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in BlackBerry by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackBerry by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BlackBerry by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.