Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Trading Up 5.7%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.29 and last traded at $55.24. 173,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,170,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Biohaven Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.46.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.40). Equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 3.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 2.3% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 4.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

