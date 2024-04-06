BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Up 0.8%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 1,419,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 11,609,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BBAI

BigBear.ai Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.75 million. BigBear.ai’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BigBear.ai

In related news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 5,557,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $14,949,252.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,186,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,212,750.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BigBear.ai news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 5,557,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $14,949,252.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,186,896 shares in the company, valued at $428,212,750.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $29,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,844.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,838,420 shares of company stock worth $15,635,973 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 71.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.