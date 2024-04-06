Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 179,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 314,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Beyond Air Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Air

Beyond Air Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Beyond Air by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Beyond Air by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Beyond Air by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Beyond Air by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.