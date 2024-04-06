Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 179,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 314,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.
Beyond Air Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.26.
Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Air
Beyond Air Company Profile
Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beyond Air
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.