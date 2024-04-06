Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 477000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 9.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 16 exploration permits, and 58 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

