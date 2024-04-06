Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Belden worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Belden by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Belden by 403.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Belden Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.35. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.54 and a 52-week high of $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34. Belden had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $551.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.53%.

Insider Activity at Belden

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

