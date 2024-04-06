BCE (TSE:BCE) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$46.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$54.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on BCE from C$57.25 to C$55.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Desjardins dropped their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on BCE from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$54.35.

BCE Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$44.75 on Tuesday. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$43.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.66. The company has a market cap of C$40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.82.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.48 billion. Equities analysts predict that BCE will post 3.0448065 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.998 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

