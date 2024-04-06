BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BCE by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of BCE by 2.3% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 13,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of BCE by 0.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE opened at $32.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.56. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $48.38.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. BCE had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 174.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCE. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

