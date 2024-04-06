Base Resources (LON:BSE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.00

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 591650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSE. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Base Resources from GBX 31 ($0.39) to GBX 30 ($0.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.
