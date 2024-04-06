Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.75

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.75 and traded as high as C$23.73. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$23.55, with a volume of 2,681,503 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABX shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.81.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.77.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.28 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Co. will post 1.2363083 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

