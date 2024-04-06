Barclays Raises Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $500.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Lennox International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $491.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lennox International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $469.08.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $480.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $232.00 and a 1-year high of $501.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.17. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 671.77%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lennox International news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,067,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,070,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,795,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Further Reading

