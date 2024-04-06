Barclays Raises Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $105.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cfra increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ingersoll Rand from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.50.

NYSE:IR opened at $94.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.22. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $96.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,890,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,246,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,143,000 after buying an additional 3,202,973 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,811,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,698 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,077,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,413 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

