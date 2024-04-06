Barclays Cuts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $175.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $181.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.79.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $156.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Electric has a 52 week low of $93.47 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.40.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,091,000 after purchasing an additional 70,666 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in General Electric by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

