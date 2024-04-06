Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,917.11

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2024

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEOGet Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,917.11 ($49.17) and traded as high as GBX 5,090 ($63.90). Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at GBX 5,090 ($63.90), with a volume of 33,669 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($74.06) price objective on shares of Bank of Georgia Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 484.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,553.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,927.21.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

