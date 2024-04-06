Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,917.11

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,917.11 ($49.17) and traded as high as GBX 5,090 ($63.90). Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at GBX 5,090 ($63.90), with a volume of 33,669 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($74.06) price objective on shares of Bank of Georgia Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BGEO
Bank of Georgia Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile
Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Georgia Group
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.