B. Riley Begins Coverage on Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Booking’s Q1 2024 earnings at $14.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $41.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $85.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $40.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $180.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $245.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $312.07 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $403.48 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $527.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,723.41.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,601.90 on Wednesday. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,456.93 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,593.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,336.55.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $24.74 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Booking will post 175.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 14.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $2,166,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $47,511,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

