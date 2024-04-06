AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.

AZZ has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AZZ to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $78.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. AZZ has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.74 million. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZZ. StockNews.com cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Noble Financial downgraded AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Institutional Trading of AZZ

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

